Jawa announces Roadside Assistance for its customers in India

Jawa has announced Roadside Assistance (RSA) programme for its customers in India. Owners of all the 3 models including Jawa Classic, Jawa Perak, and Jawa Forty Two can benefit from the RSA programme by paying an annual fee of INR 1,050.

The Jawa Roadside Assistance programme includes the following services:

Towing facility - free of charge for 100km from the location of the breakdown

Roadside repair

Puncture repair

Fuel assistance

Lost key retrieval

Jawa will also provide assistance with a crane, if required, and even medical help. However, these services come at an additional cost.

The Jawa Roadside Assistance will be available 24x7 throughout the year across 950 cities in the country. This programme is for all Jawa customers including new buyers as well as owners whose Jawa motorcycles are up to 3 years old.

This is a big step taken from the brand to enhance the overall ownership experience of a Jawa motorcycle. It will also help in further strengthening the company-customer relationship. Now, the only thing that Jawa needs to ensure is that all the services under the RSA programme are not on just paper but properly and timely provided to the customers when requested for.

In other news, Classic Legends has started the deliveries of the Jawa Perak in the country from 20 July. The keys to the first Jawa Perak in India were handed over to the proud owner in Hyderabad. Also, during the nationwide lockdown, the company’s product team worked on the Jawa Perak’s engine and managed to squeeze out a few more Newton-metres. This means that the 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill now produces 32.74 Nm of peak torque. For reference, earlier it used to generate 31 Nm of torque. The power figure, however, of 30.4 PS remains unchanged.