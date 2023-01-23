Jawa 42 Tawang Edition Unveiled, Limited to Only 100 Units

Jawa 42 Tawang Edition has been unveiled. The special edition of the motorcycle will have only 100 examples available exclusively for Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring region.

Famous for its pristine natural beauty and vibrant culture, the state of Arunachal Pradesh is also a motorcycling heaven that remains largely unexplored. To celebrate this spirit of the region, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has come up with a special Jawa 42 Tawang Edition.

The special edition motorcycle, limited to 100 units, was unveiled at the Torgya Festival in Tawang by Mr Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Sonam Chombay, Commissioner to CM and Mr Oken Tayeng, Chairman – Adventure Tour Operator Association of India, NE Chapter. The officials also handed over special edition motorcycles to select customers.

Based on the Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black, the Tawang Edition takes inspiration from Lungta, the mythical wind horse, which is part of legends from this region and symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. The motorcycle features Lungta motif on the fuel tank and front fender along with inscriptions inspired by the region across body panels all around.

Every motorcycle also gets a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark the special edition units. This motorcycle retains the 293cc liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine that delivers 27.33 PS of power and 26.84 Nm of torque, featuring cross port technology for class leading performance.