Insider gets a private preview of next-gen Skoda Fabia, talks about its design

The next-gen Skoda Fabia, a possibly India-bound model, is being developed at a fast pace in Europe. An insider has witnessed the future hatchback already and shared his opinions about the same.

An undisclosed source of auto.cz who has looked at the finished clay model of the next-gen Skoda Fabia has hinted that it will have quite an impressive design. “The new Fabia is beautiful, really attractive, both proportionally and mainly visually,” the source said. The Czech publication says that the upcoming hatchback is being developed with the same design language as the Skoda Scala and the new generation Skoda Octavia, dubbed ‘Simply Surprising’.

The Skoda Fabia is expected to gain a funky new design moving into its fourth generation. Prototypes have already been developed and are being driven to test them out. “I just last week drove the first prototype of the Fabia, on MQB A0. I can tell you already that I can’t wait to bring that car to market,” Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier told a British publication at the end of last year.

Like the VW Polo, Seat Ibiza and the Audi A1, the next-gen Skoda Fabia will sit on the MQB A0 platform. Thus, expect a lot of shared engines, transmissions and electronics. Unlike the current model, the next-gen model might not have a wagon version.

The engine range would start with the 65/75 PS 1.0L MPI petrol unit and include the 95 PS/115 PS 1.0L TSI petrol, 150 PS 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol and 80 PS/95 PS 1.6L diesel units as well. Moreover, there’d be a bi-fuel variant with a 90 PS 1.0L G-TEC petrol-CNG engine. These engines would be paired with 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearboxes. The all-new European supermini will be strictly FWD.

On the outside, the 2021 Skoda Fabia will likely feature a wide signature upper grille with double slats, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, 'SKODA' block lettering on the bootlid and LED tail lights. Interior highlights should include 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 8.0-inch glass-encased touchscreen infotainment system, LED ambient lighting and more.

Also Read: BS-VI Skoda Rapid to be 25% more fuel-efficient, as economical as a Maruti Ciaz

The next-gen Skoda Fabia will have its debut at the 2021 Geneva Motor Show. A modified version underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform could make it to India in the distant future.

[Source: auto.cz]