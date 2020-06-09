The Honda Civic is a popular pick as a police car internationally. In Malaysia, the Royal Malaysia Police will get 425 units of the latest Honda Civic sedan this year.

The Honda Civic police car features a white colour, special police livery in blue, yellow and red, and a blue light bar. Honda offers the Civic in Malaysia in S, TC and TC-P trims. The Civic patrol car is based on the Civic S. Hence the Halogen headlights instead of LED headlights, halogen front fog lights instead of LED front fog lights, body-coloured door handles instead of chrome door handles, 16-inch alloy wheels instead of 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels and no trunk spoiler.

The Honda Civic patrol car features support equipment such as RMPNet communication equipment, Mobile DVR, dashcam, etc. as well. Under the hood, there's a 1.8-litre i-VTEC SOHC naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine produces 141 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It is linked to a CVT.

Without the police treatment, the Honda Civic 1.8S costs MYR 1,13,600 (MYR 1.14 lakh) or INR 20,19,221.82 (20.19 lakh) each. 425 units of the same would cost MYR 4.8 crore or INR 8.6 crore. While the additional equipment would add to the cost, the fleet price would be lower than retail, obviously.

Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs is renting police patrol vehicles from Spanco, a renowned domestic fleet management company, for a period of five years. So, all the 425 units of the Honda Civic are being purchased by Spanco, not the government. 30 units were handed off to the Royal Malaysian Police on the 5th of this month. The remaining units are expected to be delivered by the third week of July 2020.

