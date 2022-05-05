India's First Solar-Powered EV Charging Station Installed in Mumbai

ATUM Charge, India's first 100 percent self-sustaining solar-powered EV charging station, is getting ready to open its newest charging station in Malad (E/W), Mumbai.

Following the successful installation of 250 charging stations across the country, Mumbai is to receive its first EV charging station, with a capacity of 5.2KW ATUM Solar Roof - the world's first electricity-generating solar roof, which is patented in India, the United States, and South Africa.

ATUM Charge is creating an environmentally friendly and sustainable eco-system with the launch of its universal EV charging stations, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustainability.

The ATUM modules installed are 16 nos x 325 WP, generating 24 kWh per day and 8,760 kWh per year. Through this endeavour, the company rescued 51 trees from being felled and reduced CO2 emissions by 4395 kg. ATUM Charge in Malad caters to the youth as it also serves as a convenient new-age co-working space. ATUM Charge offers charging on-the-go. It’s an idyllic setting where one can “Charge. Recharge. Work”.

Commenting on the launch of their newest EV charging station in Malad, Mr Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, said: