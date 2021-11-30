Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield Wins Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2021

A Cult Called Royal Enfield, a riveting story of the creation of a powerful Indian brand going global, has been announced as the winner of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2021.

The winner was selected from an eclectic and compelling shortlist of five books, showcasing the vibrant Indian business ecosystem. Established in 2019 by Gaja Capital, a leading private equity firm, the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize is one of the leading initiatives connecting the world of business and writing. With a purse of INR 15 Lakh for the winner, it is the biggest business book prize in the country to honour authors and their chronicles celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship in India.

While announcing the winner virtually this year, Gopal Jain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Gaja Capital, said, “The 2021 shortlist covered a wide spectrum of themes, including public policy, entrepreneurship, ethics, and philanthropy. The titles were well researched, brilliantly articulated, and gripping reads, and the jury had a wonderful time poring over them."

He further added, "After spending long hours deliberating over and debating the books, the jury came to a unanimous decision of awarding Amrit Raj and his book, “Indian Icon: A Cult called Royal Enfield” as the winner of the Gaja Book Prize 2021. Indian Icon is a fast-paced, engaging, and well-researched title, and Amrit has been spot-on in his analysis of how a rare global brand from India was built, unbiased in his criticism and balanced in his praise. On behalf of the jury and Gaja Capital, we congratulate Amrit on a well-deserved victory.”

This year’s winner - “Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield” takes readers through the riveting story of the creation of a powerful Indian brand. Rich in insights from consumers, the company management and industry colleagues, it balances the story of the brand with lessons in management and entrepreneurship. Warm congratulations both to the author and to the team at Royal Enfield.