Indian Electric Scooter Ather 450X to be Launched in Nepal Soon

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric vehicle companies, has announced its plans to enter the international market with the export of its bestselling flagship model, the 450X, to Nepal.

Ather will establish its first global footprint by partnering with Vaidya Energy, subsidiary of Vaidya's Organization of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH), a leading industrial conglomerate in Nepal, with the opening of its Experience Centre in Kathmandu in November this year.

Ather’s retail expansion to a market outside India, comes on the back of its runaway success in the domestic market, where its 450 Series is the undisputed leader in the premium two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment with a 75% market share.

The plans to export the Ather 450X also comes at a time when Nepal is shifting towards more clean mobility options. A relatively smaller market than its larger neighbours like India and China, Nepal however presents a very promising proposition for companies like Ather to understand new markets in terms of product performance and acceptability.

The partnership between Ather Energy and Vaidya Energy will redefine the electric two-wheeler market in Nepal by making high-performance EVs more accessible to Nepalese consumers. As a part of the association, Vaidya Energy will facilitate the sales and service of Ather products in Nepal.

Over the years, Ather Energy has made strategic investments towards creating a favourable ecosystem to facilitate a stress-free transition to EVs. The company will retain the same philosophy while expanding its retail operations in Nepal. Vaidya Energy will also set up fast-charging stations, Ather Grids, as part of this partnership to alleviate range anxiety.

As part of its international expansion, Ather will be introducing its flagship 450X model, now available with two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, catering to a wider range of preferences. The 450X, is already well-known for its top-notch features such as ParkAssist, AutoHold, FallSafe, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with Google Maps integration, a top speed of 90 km/hr, and a certified range of 146 km, making it Ather's best-selling product in India.