India-bound Honda Forza 300 gets a limited edition with unique styling

With maxi-scooters gaining popularity in India, Honda has decided to launch the Forza 300 in the country. The company made this announcement last month, and now, it has introduced a Forza 300 Limited Edition internationally.

The Honda Forza 300 limited edition has the same captivating and dynamic styling as the standard scooter. It is mainly distinguished with a new ‘grey with gloss black’ colour scheme called the ‘Air Force Grey’. Also unique to this limited edition variant is a leather seat with red stitching. It is a minor touch but certainly emphasises about Honda’s attention to detail. There is also red colour wheel rim tape on the new model. And to top things off, a 3D ‘Forza 300’ logo has been included, too.

Honda Forza 300 - Key Features

Bold and aerodynamic design

Electronically adjustable windscreen

Full LED lighting

Large under-seat storage- can accommodate two full-face helmets

Smart key

Optional 45-litre top box

Cast aluminium wheels

The Honda Forza 300 features a twin-pod instrument cluster that consists of analogue speedometer and tachometer. There is also a digital LCD which provides information like odometer (3 modes), range, current mileage, trip meter, average mileage, clock, ambient temperature thermometer, and a battery sensor.

The premium mid-size scooter is powered by a 279 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC engine which churns out 25 PS of max power at 7,000 rpm and 27.2 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 5,750 rpm. The transmission here is a CVT unit and the final drive is belt-type. The engine is also fitted with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds. HSTC can be switched on and off via a switch on the left side.

The suspension setup includes 33 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers (7-stage spring preload-adjustable) at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 256 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc accompanied by a dual-channel ABS.

Last month, Honda secretly sold 4 units of the Forza 300 in India, at an undisclosed price. It confirmed that the Euro-V compliant version of the Honda Forza 300 will be introduced in India in the next financial year.