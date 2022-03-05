Hyundai's Campaign Shows Inspiring Journey of 4 Indian Women Cricketers

Hyundai has launched #TheDriveWithin campaign to celebrate the spirit of sports and showcase the inspiring real-life stories of 4 Indian Women Cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

As a highly youth-centric brand, Hyundai aims to celebrate the true expression of Women Power and inspire budding women athletes across India. #TheDriveWithin campaign will capture real events and stories from the lives of four Indian Women Cricketers that have had a significant and strong contribution to Indian Cricket.

#TheDriveWithin will put forth the grit and determination of these women that pushes them to break boundaries and excel with the support of their loved ones. The four individual films encapsulate one key moment in the lives of Smriti Mandhana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Each film individually showcases how a key person in the lives of these young and talented Women Cricketers has encouraged, challenged and supported them in their journey to harness #TheDriveWithin.

#TheDriveWithin campaign will run from March to April 2022, showcasing Hyundai’s commitment to inspire Women Athletes and celebrate ‘International Women’s Day’.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai has shared immense synergies with the Spirit of Sports. Athletes across the globe are driven by passion and commitment, while also undergoing years of gruelling training that enables them to become top performers on the world stage. At Hyundai, we too share this Spirit; developing products and solutions that are built with passion and commitment. #TheDriveWithin campaign, is yet another initiative by Hyundai to inspire athletes with true stories of Indian Women Cricketers, showcasing their grit and determination to succeed.”