Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Heavy Duty Trucks to Hit German Roads

Hyundai Motor Company has announced the export of its XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks to Germany, the biggest commercial vehicle market in Europe.

Seven German companies in logistics, manufacturing and retail will put 27 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks into fleet service with funding for eco-friendly commercial vehicles from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV).

The XCIENT Fuel Cell to be delivered is equipped with a 180-kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two 90-kW fuel cell stacks. The system’s durability and the vehicle’s overall fuel efficiency are tailored to the demands of commercial fleet customers. The 350-kW e-motor with maximum torque of 2,237 Nm enables dynamic driving performance.

XCIENT Fuel Cell’s seven large hydrogen tanks offer a combined storage capacity of around 31 kg of fuel, while a 72-kWh-powered set of three batteries provides an additional source of power. The maximum driving range is 400 km per charge. Refueling a full tank of hydrogen takes about 8 to 20 minutes, depending on the ambient temperature.

Launched in 2020, Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell is the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-electric heavy-duty truck. The company has already deployed 47 units in Switzerland where they have accumulated more than four million kilometers in driving as of July 2022. The trucks are servicing 23 different customers in Switzerland.