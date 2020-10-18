The Hyundai Verna is easily one of the most contemporary and feature-rich cars available in the current C-segment sedans in the Indian market. It is in its third-generation and one of the best-looking models in the mass-oriented segments. However, a Hyundai Verna owner hailing from New Delhi has gone ahead and customized his car with both cosmetic add-ons and technical alterations.

The car in question here is the diesel version of the pre-facelift third-generation Hyundai Verna in its EX trim. This white model has got some nice modifications on the outside. Starting from the front, this modified Verna gets an all-new full black front grille, which replaces the more premium-looking chrome slat grille. The car here also gets star-shaped five-spoke golden yellow alloy wheels and a thin carbon fibre-finished spoiler mounted on the boot lid.

On the inside, this customized Hyundai Verna, which already is finished in a dual-tone black and beige theme in its factory guise, gets tan-colored inserts on the door panels as well as tan-colored seat covers. The car also gets a couple of add-on accessories like neck cushions for the front seats as well as chrome-finished scuff plates.

Talking about the technical alterations, there is a new exhaust system which has made the exhaust note of the car quite sportier. Other changes here include ECU remapping and introduction of a high-performance K&N air filter, which promises to make the overall performance of the sedan even better. All the aforementioned changes can be done to the new facelifted model of the Hyundai Verna as well, which was launched earlier this year.

This diesel version of the Hyundai Verna EX is the pre-facelift model of the third-generation version, which was powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (90 PS/220 Nm). However, the currently available new facelifted model of gets a 1.5-liter diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm), apart from the other two petrol engines – a 1.5-liter petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol (120 PS/172 Nm).

