Hyundai Silently Rejigs the Variant Lineup Of Venue, Nios and Santro

Hyundai has silently revised the variant lineup of three of its model in India. These include the Venue, Grand i10 Nios and the Santro. Let us tell you about it in a little more detail.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has dropped the base 1.0-litre T-GDI S MT from the turbo-petrol range of the Venue. This manual version was the most affordable variant in the turbo-petrol range of the Hyundai Venue but may have been discontinued for being less popular in the range. You can still buy the S trim of the Venue with the turbo-petrol engine but it is now solely available with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Earlier in September 2020, Hyundai had launched a special Corporate Edition of the Grand i10 Nios to boost sales in the festive season. The Grand i10 Corporate Edition has now been dropped off the shelf. It was based on the mid-spec Magna trim and came with few additional goodies at a nominal price. The 2-DIN audio system in the Magna trim was replaced by a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It also got additional features such as Apply CarPlay, Android Auto, electrically retractable ORVMs with turn signal indicators, and 15-inch steel ‘gun-metal’ wheels styled to look like alloys. The Corporate edition was powered either by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual or AMT gearbox or a 1.2-litre diesel CRDi engine with a manual gearbox.

Hyundai Grand

Just like the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai launched a Corporate Edition of the Santro in October 2020 as well. That too was based on the mid-spec Magna trim and added niceties such as a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn signal indicators, and an auto-dimming inside rear view mirror. The Santro Corporate Edition was available with a 1.1L petrol engine, mated to either a manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.

