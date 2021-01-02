New-Gen Hyundai i20 Bags 35,000 Bookings In Two Months Since Launch

The Hyundai i20 has always been a strong seller for the company and its no surprise that the new-gen model too is turning out to be very popular. Hyundai launched the new-gen i20 in November last year and in less than two months time, Hyundai has already bagged over 35,000 bookings for the premium hatchback. Earlier last month, we had reported that Hyundai had already delivered 10,000 units of the new i20 in just its first month and now, the company has delivered further 8,000 units to its customers in December 2020. The new Hyundai i20 has indeed become quite popular in a short period of time.

The new Hyundai i20 is certainly an expensive hatchback with the top-end Asta(O) trim priced at INR 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the turbo-petrol DCT variant. That's a huge premium over the previous-gen model and it is also considerably more expensive than any of its rivals in the premium hatchback segment. Customers have however not shied away from that price tag as Hyundai reveals that 85% of the bookings have been for the higher-spec trims.

Hyundai really know their Indian customers very well. We value fancy features, style and size a lot in our cars and the i20 delivers on all those fronts. Just as the company did with the Creta and the new Verna, the new i20 is absolutely loaded to the gill with features, many of them segment-firsts too. It is also larger than its predecessor, currently the largest in its segment. And as for styling, Hyundai has absolutely nailed it with the new i20, as much as they could not with the new-gen Creta.