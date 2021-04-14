Hyundai Staria Could Be Headed To India As Kia Carnival Rival

Earlier last month, Hyundai unveiled the exterior and interior design of the Staria premium MPV ahead of its global debut. Now, the Korean carmaker has revealed a few more details about the Staria including it's dimensions, engine specifications and features on offer. Incidentally, Hyundai trademarked the 'Staria' name in India sometime ago, which hints that the company could be considering it for our market. If launched, it will even have a direct rival in India from its own sister concern - the Kia Carnival. But first, let's take a look at what new has been revealed about the Hyundai Staria.

Hyundai Staria - Dimensions

The Hyundai Staria is a pretty large MPV, measuring 5,253mm in length, 1,997mm in width, and 1,990mm in height. It is considerably larger than even the India-spec Kia Carnival. The Staria measures 138mm longer and being a tall-boy MPV, it is 240mm taller than the Carnival. That's quite a significant difference. It is also marginal wider by 12mm, but has a significantly longer wheelbase by 213mm than the India-spec Carnival. This also gives the Staria a much more dominating presence on the road. The differences are a little lesser when compared to the next-gen Carnival that's available globally, although its not coming to India anytime soon.

Hyundai Staria - Engine Options

The Staria has quite some similarities with the Carnival under it's hood. Hyundai will be offering two engine options with the Staria, both of which are offered with the global-spec next-gen Carnival. This includes a 200PS 2.2L diesel engine and a 272PS 3.5L V6 petrol engine, both of which will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel variant can also be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai also says more eco-friendly engine options are on the way.

Hyundai Staria - Seating and Features

Hyundai had previously revealed details about the seating configurations that would be available with the Staria. The Staria will offer a wide range of seating options, from 2-seater to 11-seater. There's also a Staria for business purposes with up to 5,000 liters of cargo space. The seven-seater version of the Staria is the most opulent one with rear seats that automatically adjust based on your body weight for the perfect seating position.

The Staria will come bundled with safety features that will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, electronic stability control, forward collision avoidance assist, and blind spot collision avoidance assist. If will also feature nifty touches such as wireless seatbelt reminder module and the rear occupant alert that essentially alerts the driver if any of the rear occupants haven’t exited the vehicle.

The Staria's infotainment system will feature a host of connectivity option including Hyundai's suite of connected car tech. Perhaps the most notable feature about the infotainment system are the in-cabin speakers, through which the driver can communicate with the rear seat occupants. As standard, the Staria will be available with three interior color options - all-black, black/beige, and black/blue. The top-spec Premium variant comes with two additional colour choices: grey/brown and grey/light grey.