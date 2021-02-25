2022 Kia Carnival Debuts In U.S.; Introduces New Logo

Following a bunch of teasers, Kia have finally unveiled the 2022 Carnival MPV for the North American market. Essentially a replacement for the Kia Sedona in the U.S., the 2022 Carnival boasts of a flamboyant new design inside and out. It is also packed to the brim with features, as you'd expect from a modern Kia car. The new-gen Kia Carnival was globally unveiled in June last year and after a period of about 8 months, it has finally made it to the U.S. market.

One of the biggest talking points about the new Carnival is that it is the first Kia vehicle in America to boast the new Kia logo. In terms of design, the Carnival is surely one of the best looking MPVs around. Characterized by sharp and bold lines all over, the Carnival has a daunting presence, much like the brand's newer SUVs. In fact, the design has been penned at Kia’s California design studio. The face is garnished with a big, bold 'Tiger nose' grille with sleek LED headlamps and a well sculpted bumper. At the rear, the upright and boxy profile give it an SUV-ish appeal.

On the inside, the new Carnival is thoroughly modern. The dashboard is adorned by twin-digital screens, something that's increasingly becoming a trend these days. The rest of the dashboard and switchgear are very well laid out with premium quality materials all over. In the U.S., the Carnival is available in either seven- or eight-seater configurations. The seven-seater version can be specked with the VIP Lounge Seats that offers leg extensions, ventilated seats for the second row, power controls, access to infotainment via voice controls, wing-out headrests and much more.

Equipment list on the new Carnival includes twin 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment system and one for the instrument cluster), automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected-car tech. It also gets rear-seat monitoring with night vision camera and an intercom system. The second row seats are even removable, with the third row seats folding down flat to liberate a best-in-class cargo area. Key safety features on the new Carnival include auto braking, blind-spot avoidance, high beam assist, etc.

Under the hood, the Carnival is offered with a single engine option in the U.S. It is powered by a 3.5L V6 petrol engine that produces 290hp and 355Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Kia says the new Carnival has a towing capacity of 1,587 kgs which is better than even some dedicated pickup trucks. The Carnival also boasts of 12 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, and much more. It is expected to go on sale in the U.S. market in the second quarter of this year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.