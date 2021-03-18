Hyundai Staria Exterior & Interior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

Following a bunch of teaser images released last week, Hyundai has now revealed the interior and exterior design of the all-new Staria MPV. The new Hyundai Staria will be replacing the Starex MPV in several international markets. The Staria boasts of an all-new ‘inside-out’ design philosophy that begins with the design process of the interior and expands it to the exterior. The Staria will be offered in two variants - Standard and Premium - and can accommodate up to 11 passengers. There is even a 2-seater variant for business purposes.

The front-end of the new Hyundai Staria is dominated by a large rectangular grille that runs the entire width of the MPV and incorporates the low-mounted headlights. The upper half, meanwhile, gets a full-width slim LED DRL strip. The side profile gets simple flared wheel arches along with a clean profile that has toned back on the character lines and surfaces. The beltline drops down after the A-pillar to give way for massive windows, letting in lots of light to enter the MPV’s spacious cabin. The rear-end continues the clean and futuristic design with narrow vertical LED taillights.

There's also a higher-spec Staria Premium model that comes with an unique grille with a different mesh pattern and tinted brass chrome on the Hyundai emblem, wheels, side mirrors, and door handles. The Premium model also rides on larger 18-inch alloy wheels with diamond patterns and graphics. As for the interior, Hyundai says it has been inspired by the "lounge of a cruise ship”. In fact, the interior of the Staria borrows design cues from the new Tucson’s ‘InterSpace’ language with slim but very broad air vents that run the width of the dashboard, only interrupted by the waterfall style centre console.

A freestanding panel sits on top which houses the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and touch-sensitive climate controls. There’s a new push-button gear level which is similar to recent Hyundai models like the Sonata. There’s a large console between the front seats which will likely be reasonable to free up even more space in the cabin. The Staria will be available in multiple seating configurations, from 7- to 11-seaters. 9-setaer variants of the Staria will even have second-row seats that can swivel 180 degrees to face passengers in the third-row.

The 7-seater models will have one-touch relaxation mode that reclines the second-row seats with wraparound headrests and pop-up leg rests. Hyundai has not released any technical details yet, though it is expected to be offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines, with the oil-burner being more suited for its purposes. Further information will be coming in the near future. Although its not certain if the Staria will be launched here in India, Hyundai has already trademarked the name in India. Moreover, this could be the long-awaited MPV from Hyundai for the Indian market to rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.