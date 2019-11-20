Now book service appointment for your Hyundai car through Whatsapp

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced that the 'Hyundai Service' – company's portal to all the aftersales services - is now available on Whatsapp. The customers will now be able to book service appointments, receive invoices, share feedback and raise queries via Whatsapp smartphone application. Customers can give a missed call to the number +918367796869 from their Whatsapp-enabled smartphone to receive all the service-related notifications.

Apart from launching the 'Hyundai Service' functionality on Whatsapp, the company is now also organising a Mega Experience Hyundai Camp throughout the country today at 575 locations. As the name says, this camp has been organised in order to provide the potential Hyundai customers to experience the brand and solve all their service related queries in case they are planning to go for a Hyundai car in future. Also, the camp gives the opportunity to drive the entire product portfolio of Hyundai and also evaluate the customer's existing car for best value. Furthermore, the attendees can also avail free vehicle check-ups.

Hyundai has launched a number of significant products in the last quarter such as the Venue, the Kona Electric and the Grand i10 Nios. All these launches have certainly helped the company neutralize the market slowdown effect to a great extent.



Hyundai Motor India has also recently taken down the diesel variants of the Grand i10. Furthermore, it has also revealed the official name of the Grand i10 Nios-based compact sedan - Aura.