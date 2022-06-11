Hyundai Dealer Introduces Car Dry Wash, Saves 120L Water on Each Wash

One of the leading Hyundai dealerships has introduced a car dry wash service to promote the Korean brand's Save Water Campaign. Every such car wash will save up to 120 litres of water.

Initiated by Arsh Hyundai in Mumbai, the 15-day ‘Save Water Challenge’ campaign will save gallons of water every day and help achieve a step ahead for a sustainable future.

The campaign will promote car dry wash among the clients while including both online & offline activities for further customer engagement. Every customer who opts for the car dry wash shall be directed towards the Dry Wash Photo Booth at the workshop’s front desk and post pictures on their personal social media handle by tagging @HyundaiIndia & 2 hashtags #SaveWater #JalBachaKeChal.

Further adding to the excitement on the last day of the campaign’s challenge, 100 lucky winners shall be awarded Amazon vouchers worth INR 2000 each.