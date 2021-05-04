The Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon are two of the best offerings in their respective segments. Both vehicles come with multiple powertrain options, feature-loaded trim levels, attractive price tags and an airy and comfortable cabin with seemingly great build quality. Both the Creta and Nexon also come with a myriad of safety features, with the latter being the safest sub-compact SUV in India currently with a 5-star crash test safety rating from Global NCAP. Mostly, we've seen the Nexon hardly sustaining any damage in crashes with many other vehicles. Today, however, we've come across this accident between a Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon that has left us pretty surprised.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Prices Hiked For Third Time Since Launch - Full Price List

The video has been uploaded by Nikhil Rana over on YouTube. The accident took place in Orissa when the driver of the Tata Nexon had to brake suddenly to stop from hitting the vehicle ahead. The Hyundai Creta behind was travelling at a high speed and couldn’t stop in time, leading to the crash. Looking at the aftermath of the video, we can see that the Creta only received minor damages on the exterior, though the driver did mention that smoke was coming out of the bonnet which suggests damage to the radiator probably. The Nexon had more visible damage, the boot lid bearing most of the damage as it crumpled to absorb the forces.

The accident hints that both the Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon are very safe vehicles. There have been questions about Creta’s safety after its sibling, the Kia Seltos, only received a 3-star crash test safety rating from Global NCAP, but this video should help prove Hyundai’s safety. The Nexon on the other hand is one of the safest vehicles you can buy for less than INR 15 lakh in India. The SUV was also the first indigenous vehicle to score a full 5-star crash test safety rating in adult protection from Global NCAP.

Prices for the new Hyundai Creta ranges between INR 9.99 lakh – INR 17.67 lakh (ex-showroom). It has 3 engine options on offer – 2 petrol and 1 diesel. You get 1.5-litre petrol making 114 PS and 144 Nm of max power and peak torque figures, respectively. The range-topping 1.4-litre turbo petrol churns out 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak power and torque. Meanwhile, the Diesel is a 1.5-litre four-pot which puts out max power and torque figures of 115 PS and 250 Nm, respectively. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter auto, and a 7-speed DCT auto exclusive for the turbo-petrol variant.

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon's prices range from INR 7.09 lakh for the base XE trim and go up to INR 12.79 lakh for the flagship XZA Plus DT Roof (O) Diesel AMT variant. There are two engine options available, 1.2-litre turbo petrol which churns out peak figures of 120 PS/ 170 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel which makes 110 PS/260 Nm of max figures. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.