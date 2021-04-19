Tata Nexon (5-star GNCAP) Hits Barrier at 80 kmph, Everyone Safe

Tata Nexon was the best-selling car of the homegrown brand in March this year. It helped the carmaker in securing the third spot on the monthly sales tally with other products like Tiago and Altroz. The Nexon is highly loved by the Indian crowd for its sharp styling, potent powertrain options, long feature list, and 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Visuals of accidents where a Nexon is involved are a common sight on social media platforms. Recently, we came across a set of pictures posted by Rajeev Kumar Srivastava on a social media platform. In the images, a pre-facelift Nexon can be seen resting on its three wheels as it fell off the road.

As revealed by the owner, the accident took place in Bankura, West Bengal. Fortunately, everyone travelling in the car walked out of it without any injuries. Talking of the damages, the Nexon can be seen with a crushed front end and roof. As the car fell off the road, it collided with a barrier, which damaged the front bumper, grille, and foglamp housing. It came to a halt only after its roof hit a tree trunk. Overall, the damages seem to be repairable. Impressed with the build quality of the Nexon, the owner shared these images on the social media platform.

The Nexon is now on sale in its facelifted avatar. It comes with a slew of safety features as standard fitment across the range. The list includes ABS with EBD, traction control, roll-over mitigation, hill hold assist, seat belt alarm, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors, brake disc wiping, seat belts with load limiters and pre-tensioners, LED DRLs and more.

Currently, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with two engine choices – 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. While the former is capable of churning out 120 PS of peak power against 170 Nm of max torque, the latter can develop rated power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 260 Nm, respectively. Gearbox options with both of these engines include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT. With prices starting from INR 7.09 lakh, the Nexon is available in over 30 variants.

