Watch Hyundai Creta 1.4L Turbo Hit 183 kph On Indian Highway

Currently, the best selling SUV in India is the Hyundai Creta, which has consistently been topping the sales charts for several months in a row. In fact, the Creta is so popular that it has almost become a brand in itself. Despite polarizing opinion on the second-gen Creta's styling, customer's love the SUV for its feature-rich, premium interior and potent powertrain options, which is also one of the most diverse in its segment. Speaking of which, the Creta packs in quite some punch under its hood, particularly with its 1.4L tubro-petrol engine. But first, let's take a look at all the powertrain options on offer.

Hyundai offers two petrol and one diesel engine option with the second-gen Creta - there's a 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. Then there's a 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 140PS and 242Nm of peak torque. As for the diesel engine, its a 1.5L oil burner that produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Hyundai offers as many as four transmission options with its three engine options. There's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The 1.4L turbo-petrol engine with the 7-speed DCT gearbox is the one to go for if you have an enthusiastic bent of mind. With enough power on tap, the Creta 1.4L turbo is capable of some serious speeds, as has been demonstrated in the video above. The Creta can be seen hitting a top-speed of 183kph on a closed stretch of road, which is pretty darn quick for an SUV of this size and capacity. The 7-speed DCT gearbox helps bring out the best from the motor, shifting close to the redline every time. The engine can be seen revving freely and smoothly, helping it achieve that top-speed.

Earlier last month, Hyundai had announced that the second-gen Creta has recorded over 1.21 lakh unit sales in India in an year's time since it was launched on March 16, 2020. Hyundai also revealed that higher-spec variants of the Creta - particularly the SX and SX(O) - are drawing in the majority of buyers, with as much as 51% of Creta buyers opting for these two variants. Feature loaded interiors are always a huge draw for Hyundai cars. Waiting period for these two variants range between 6-12 weeks, depending on the configuration.

Top-spec SX trim comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, alloys wheels, rear disc brakes, and much more. The SX(O) trim further adds features like four airbags, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a full-digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, hill-start assist, and ESC. While most manufacturers are going the petrol-only route, Hyundai also revealed that as many as 60% of all Creta buyers are still choosing the diesel variants, in spite of their higher asking price. The Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.