Hyundai Creta Outsells Kia Seltos Again, Maintains Numero Uno Status in July 2020

The Hyundai Creta outsold its cousin Kia Seltos after selling 11,549 units last month. The Kia Seltos, on the other hand, sold 8,270 units. The Creta managed to rank fourth in the list of top-10 best selling cars in the country, while the Seltos managed to make it to the list at 10th position. This has also made the Creta the best-selling SUV in the country.

Amidst a struggling auto industry which is on its way for recovery, Hyundai crossed over 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV since its launch in March. With the stringent emission norms that recently came into effect, manufacturers have developed a growing disregard for diesel engines. However, contrary to the same fact, Hyundai revealed that about 60 per cent of its bookings were for the diesel variants.

The previous-gen Creta faced serious competition after Kia brought the Seltos in the Indian market. To change the game and retain the badge’s popularity, Hyundai brought the new-generation Creta to India. The car picked up a radical new look and a host of new features to be a worthy competition against its cousin.

On a similar note, with the aforementioned figures, Kia Seltos became the second-best-selling SUV in the country. The subsidiary of Hyundai recently became the fastest auto manufacturer in India to cross 1 lakh units in India.

Betting on the same success, Kia is set to launch its first stab at the hotly-contested compact SUV segment with the Sonet. The car was first unveiled in India at this year’s Auto Expo and will lock horns with some of the most popular models in the country including the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

In terms of engine options, the car is most likely to derive the same options as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue. This means that on offer would be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices.