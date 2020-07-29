Upcoming All-New Hyundai Active i20 Rendered, Gets Refreshed Styling

Hyundai Motor India, the country's largest exported and second largest car manufacturer is revamping all its products. While Hyundai introduced cars like Elantra, Tucson, Creta, Grand i10 Nios and Aura in the past few months, the South Korean carmaker is now planning to launch the new Elite i20 and Active i20. Our in-house digital artist Shoeb Kalania has picked up his pen to give us a render the all-new Hyundai Active i20 and here's how it could look like.

As seen in the video by Shoeb, the Active i20 is largely based on the all-new 2021 Hyundai Elite i20, which is confirmed to launch in India this year. Like the previous-generation model, the Active i20 takes its design inspiration from the Elite i20 hatchback, albeit with added height and additional styling to make it look more rugged. Starting from the front, the rendered Hyundai Active i20 looks sharp and fresh with edgy lines throughout. The wide grille on the front fascia gets LED Headlamps, brushed skidplate and large fog lamp inserts which make it look aggressive yet familiar. At the side is the Active i20’s high beltline which connects the newly-designed quarter window around the C-pillar. The window line also gets accented chrome treatment to highlight the design and the new-age Hyundai alloy wheels get petal-styled design which not only looks sharp, but also sporty. We expect 16-inch wheels to take the stage in the Active i20 features list. Coming to the rear, while our artist has only rendered the front three-quarter, we have a fair idea of its design considering the number of teasers and leaked images of the Elite i20 (known as i20 elsewhere) we have seen. It will get a full-width LED lamp connecting new taillights and rear skidplate as well.

Lastly, the Active i20 gets black body cladding that differentiates it from the regular hatchback. As seen in the rendering, the wheel arches get prominent plastic cladding and the roof rails highlight the height of the Active i20. As for the cabin, expect features like BlueLink connected technology, body-coloured accents, large infotainment system and more. The new Hyundai Active i20 is expected to get the same set of engines as the current model, a 1.2-litre petrol and reportedly, the 1.0-litre T-GDi unit as an option. Our assumption is that Hyundai might go for the traditional approach to bring in a 1.2-litre diesel unit. Expect the new Hyundai Active i20 prices to start at around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

