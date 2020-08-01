Kia Crosses 1 Lakh Sales-Mark in India, Becomes Fastest Manufacturer to Breach Milestone

A little over 11 months after its debut in the Indian market, Kia has announced that it has crossed the 1 lakh mark in cumulative sales in India. The company entered the Indian market with its first model, Kia Seltos.

With its latest milestone, the company has become the fastest automaker in India to reach 1 lakh sales in India. It is to be noted that the Korean manufacturer achieved the mark with just two models in its lineup. The company claims that it has sold more than 50,000 connected cars in India.

Betting on the same success, Kia is set to launch its first stab at the hotly-contested compact SUV segment with the Sonet. The car was first unveiled in India at this year’s Auto Expo and will lock horns with some of the most popular models in the country including the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

While the model showcased at the Auto Expo was still in its concept form, we can expect what the car could sport in the flesh. Kia claims that except for its signature tiger-nose grille, the car will sport an all-new design. A few features that highlight its design include muscular wheel arches, a connected taillight unit, gold paint, darkened C-pillar and flush door handles.

In terms of engine options, the car is most likely to derive the same options as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue. This means that on offer would be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivering 120 PS and 171 Nm, a 1.5-litre petrol unit that produces 115 PS 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices.

In addition to this, Hyundai’s iMT option that recently debuted on the Venue is also expected to make it to the Sonet.