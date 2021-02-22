Here's A Little Sneak Inside The Cabin Of Upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-Seater

Hyundai has been working on a seven-seater version of the Creta, test mules of which have been spied testing in India before. Hyundai had previously trademarked the 'Alcazar' name in India, and that is what we expect the 7-seater Creta will be officially called in our country. Although all previously seen test mules were heavily wrapped in camouflage, the 7-seater version of the Creta will boast of certain distinct styling elements on the outside. Now, new spy images of the interiors of the upcoming SUV have surfaced on the internet for the first time. Is it any different from the regular Creta? Let's find out.

This new spy image only offers a very small sneak peak inside the cabin of the 7-seater Creta. And at first glance, it appears quite similar to the standard model. From the illuminated screens visible inside the cabin, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen seems to have been retained along with the 7.0-inch digital instrument display. Hyundai could, however, be using a different color scheme and upholstery for the production-spec model to distinguish it from the regular Creta. Like the Hector Plus and the new Safari, this upcoming SUV could also be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

The 7-seater version of the Creta should be borrowing most of its creature comforts from its smaller sibling. And that means it will come very well equipped. Apart from the digital screens, some of the other standout features could possibly include ventilated front seats, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start. As for safety features, the 7-seater version of the Creta should come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, a rear view camera, electronic stability control, and an electric parking brake.

In terms of exterior design, the 7-seater Creta assumes its own identity with a distinct grille and completely redesigned rear end. Although the face could look largely similar with the split-LED headlamp design, the detailing on the grille will be all new. The front bumper could also be slightly tweaked. The rear end of the SUV is expected to be 30mm longer than the Creta, along with an increase of 20mm to the wheelbase. It will also come with a redesigned rear quarter glass area. The spy images reveal a new design the split LED tail lamps. The test mule seen here was also wearing a different set of alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Hyundai 7-seater SUV will borrow its powertrain options from the Creta. That means it will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. Mid-size 7-seater SUVs are again gaining some popularity in the Indian market and this upcoming Hyundai SUV will see competition from the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass 7-seater SUV, and Mahindra XUV500.

