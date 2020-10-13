Hyundai announces new 9-day Car Care Camp starting from 14 Oct

The festive season is about to begin and car companies are coming up with various attractive offers for their customers. Hyundai, one of the most popular automobile brands in India, too has announced its latest scheme for the upcoming 9-day festive period called the Hyundai Car Care Camp.

The Hyundai Car Care Camp will start from tomorrow, 14 October, and last until 22 October. It will be available in select cities only. Customers will be able to enjoy several benefits such as discounts on labour, interior cleaning, exterior beautification, anti-rust treatment, and more.

Speaking about the new Hyundai Car Care Camp, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said:

Hyundai being a lifetime partner to its customers is committed to continuously introduce service initiatives for best ownership experience. With the upcoming festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through a few of these innovative initiatives thereby giving quality time for a happy life.

Following are the offers that will be provided under the new Hyundai Car Care Camp:

Mechanical labour discount of 15% on periodic service & running repair for cars older than 5 years

Mechanical labour discount of 5% on running repair for cars which are less than 5 years old

20% discount on interior cleaning, exterior beautification, anti-rust treatment, and body paint

10% discount on wheel alignment & wheel balancing

Apart from the aforementioned offers, Hyundai is also providing a free 50-point check and attractive offers on tyres under its new Car Care Camp.

In other news, Hyundai had launched its new ‘Smart Cars for Smart India’ campaign under which the Korean automobile company is promoting the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura as smart cars for the new age and technological savvy customers in the country.