2020 Hyundai Creta bookings surpass 1.15 lakh since its launch in March

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the best options available in its segment ever since it was launched back in 2015. Considering the immense popularity and growing demand for the SUV in the Indian market, the Korean carmaker introduced the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta in March earlier this year. The new model continued the legacy and today the total number of bookings of the 2020 Creta has surpassed 1.15 lakh. It has also topped the sales chart in its segment last month by recording a total sale of 12,325 units.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

It is indeed a moment of pride for Hyundai because the all-new Creta has emerged as the customer’s Brand of Choice when considering SUVs. The overwhelming response reiterates the trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name. Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. Through our strong customer-centric products, we continue to drive delight and convenience, ensuring a happy life for our customers.

Hyundai is known for providing a plethora of features in its cars and the 2020 Creta is no exception. It comes with split LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, twin-tip exhaust and puddle lamps are among the exterior highlights.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Domestic Sale Crosses 500,000 Sales Mark in India

On the inside, Hyundai has incorporated a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver seat, blue ambient lighting, rear-seat headrest cushion, touch-enabled air purifier, electric parking brake, paddle shifters, 7-inch Supervision Cluster and much more.