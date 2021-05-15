Hyundai AX1 Micro-SUV Rendered In Production-Spec Guise

Hyundai 's upcoming micro-SUV, codenamed the AX1, was teased for the first time a few days ago ahead of its reveal in international markets later this year. The Hyundai AX1 will be the brand's smallest SUV yet and will sit below the Venue in the carmaker's global lineup. The teaser images only give us a glimpse at the headlamp and tail lamp design of the upcoming SUV. The teaser images hinted at a mix of retro and modern-day design elements. Based on the teasers and previously seen spy shots, here we have a rendering of the Hyundai AX1 of how it could look like in production form.

The first word that comes to mind looking at this rendering of the AX1 is quirky. The face looks very unique with split headlamps and a quirky grille with triangular design motifs. It has a flat bonnet and an upright nose with the main circular headlamp with LED rings positioned in the bumper. The standalone LED DRLs on the upper half with a Hyundai logo in the middle, however, look quite discordant. Although the rear end is not visible in this rendering, previous spy images have suggested that the AX1 will feature a split tail lamp design, with secondary units positioned in the bumper. The tail lamps will also feature triangular LED design detailing as seen on the grille here.

In this rendering, the AX1 can be seen boasting a very boxy silhouette, almost looking like a jacked-up Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It gets squared wheel arches with stylish looking dual-tone alloy wheels and some of the character lines suggest that it could draw some styling inspiration from the Hyundai Venue. It also gets a set of functional roof rails, C-pillar mounted door handles for the rear doors and and body cladding all around. We particularly like how the window line is not straight, but curves upwards before the B-Pillar and the rear window gets a separate window line altogether.

The AX1 will be underpinned by the same K1 platform that underpins the Grand i10 Nios in India. Exact technical details and powertrain options are not known at the moment. However, it could be a petrol-only model and will likely be powered by the 1.2L petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai could even equip it with the Santro's 1.1L engine in lower-spec models to keep the costs down. Although we haven't seen any images of the interior of the AX1, in true Hyundai fashion, you can expect it to be loaded to the brim.

The SUV’s global debut shouldn’t be a long time from now. It is expected to go into series production in Korea first with trial production already underway and should be on sale in Korea by September this year. The Hyundai AX1 could very well be on the cards for India as well. Based on its pricing, it could rival the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.