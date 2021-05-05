Hyundai AX1 (Maruti S-Presso-rival) Design Details Revealed Through First Teasers

Hyundai 's upcoming micro-SUV, codenamed the AX1, has been teased for the first time ahead of its reveal in international markets. These new teaser images only give us a glimpse at the headlamp and tail lamp design of the upcoming SUV. It is still unclear if Hyundai will be unveiling the final product or a near production concept. The teaser images hint at a mix of retro and modern-day design elements. The Hyundai AX1 will be the brand's smallest SUV yet and will sit below the Venue in the carmaker's global lineup.

We have already seen several spy images of the Hyundai AX1 before. As has been evident from past images, the upcoming SUV will boast of a split headlamp design up front. The teaser image shows a circular projector headlamp unit set within the bumper. The main headlamp cluster features a LED DRL ring, but the upper portion of the teaser also gives us a glimpse at upper light cluster - possibly housing the turn indicators. Like most new Hyundai SUVs, the AX1 is also expected to boast a huge cascading grille up front.

The second image gives us a look at the tail lamp unit which features intricate triangular patterning – likely LED modules. We have noted similar elements in some spy images of the car’s rear that surfaced on the internet before. Previous spy images have also suggested that the AX1 will feature a split tail lamp design at the rear, with secondary units positioned in the bumper likely housing the reverse light and indicators. The AX1 will have a boxy silhouette, squared wheel arches, a broad C-Pillar and will measure around 3.7-3.8m in length.

The AX1 will be underpinned by the same K1 platform that underpins the Grand i10 Nios in India. Exact technical details and powertrain options are not known at the moment. However, it could be a petrol-only model and will likely be powered by the 1.2L petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai could even equip it with the Santro's 1.1L engine in lower-spec models to keep the costs down. Although we haven't seen any images of the interior of the AX1, in true Hyundai fashion, you can expect it to be loaded to the brim.

The SUV’s global debut shouldn’t be a long time from now. It is expected to go into series production in Korea first with trial production already underway and should be on sale in Korea by September this year. The Hyundai AX1 could very well be on the cards for India as well. Based on its pricing, it could rival the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

