Hyundai AX1 (Maruti Ignis Rival) Spotted in Production-ready Guise alongside Creta

By now, almost everyone knows that Hyundai is developing a micro-crossover to rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and the upcoming Tata HBX. Recently, production-ready test mules of the upcoming AX1 micro-crossover were spotted alongside the new-gen Creta somewhere in Korea. These images were clicked while the prototypes were waiting to be loaded on a vehicle carrier. Interestingly, these images give a clear perspective of the Hyundai AX1’s dimensions, as it stands right next to the Creta, which is already on sale in the Indian market.

Although the test mules are wearing heavy camouflage, they are managing to shed some details of the AX1’s design. The front-end looks similar to that of the Venue with a vertically-split setup for the headlamps. Also, it gets an imposing grille at the front. Moreover, the A and C pillars are quite upright and give the AX1 a boxy silhouette. The upcoming micro-crossover also gets a set of chunky roof rails at the top for the much-needed rugged appeal. On the sides, it gets a rather busy-looking design for the alloy wheels. The B pillars are not blacked-out either.

With an upright stance, the AX1 is likely to offer loads of space on the inside. It is speculated to go on sale with a long feature list, which will be borrowed from the Nios. One can expect the AX1 to come fitted with a slew of safety aids as well. Hyundai will offer dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day-night IRVM, seatbelt alarm, and roll-over mitigation as standard fitment across the range.

The Hyundai AX1 is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year. The launch, however, is likely to be scheduled by sometime next year. Since Hyundai has not revealed any details about the AX1 yet, it is tough to comment on its mechanical specifications. However, it is likely to go on sale with a slew of engine-gearbox combinations.

In fact, the AX1 is rumoured to come with an electric powertrain as well. It has been reported earlier that Hyundai is working on a mass-market EV and the upcoming AX1 packs in the right recipe of being a people pleaser with its SUV-inspired aesthetics and compact dimensions. With so much on its side, the Hyundai AX1 will give tough competition to its rivals – Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and the upcoming Tata HBX.

