Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Spotted Testing In South Korea Once Again

Hyundai is coming up with a new micro SUV, codenamed AX1, and it has generated quite some interest of late. The Hyundai micro SUV will sit below the Hyundai Venue in the carmaker's global lineup and it will be the smallest SUV Hyundai has made till date. The Hyundai AX1 has been spied testing once again in South Korea, and although still heavily camouflaged, we can spot a few more details of this upcoming model. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

The Hyundai AX1 has a very boxy silhouette, almost looking like a jacked-up Maruti Suzuki Ignis. This micro SUV comes with a set of functional roof rails, a rather broad B-Pillar, stylish looking alloy wheels, and body cladding all around. It also gets flared wheel arches and some of the exposed character lines suggest that it could draw some styling inspiration from the Hyundai Venue. Like most new Hyundai SUVs, the AX1 is also expected to boast a huge cascading grille up front along with a split LED headlamp setup as can be seen through the camouflage.

Also Read : Hyundai i20 Bookings Nears 30,000 With 85% Opting Higher-Spec Trims

We particularly like how the window line is not straight, but curves upwards before the B-Pillar and the rear window gets a separate window line altogether. The Hyundai AX1 is also expected to be pretty well kitted out on the inside with a touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It could even come with a digital instrument console, auto climate control, rear parking camera and more. We also expect Hyundai to throw in the BlueLink Connected car tech along with a host of other modern creature comforts.

This Hyundai micr0-SUV is expected to be a petrol-only model but going ahead, Hyundai could even add an electrified version to the lineup. Hyundai is already working on a mass electric car and this could very well be the same. Exact technical details and powertrain options are not known at the moment. However, going by these spy images, the AX1 seems to be nearing production stage, which means Hyundai could unveil the model globally sometime next year.

The Hyundai AX1 could very well be on the cards for India as well. Based on its pricing, it could rival the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It could be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines from the Grand i10 Nios with transmission options including a manual and AMT gearboxes. It is however not arriving in India any time soon and you can only expect it by late 2021 or even 2022.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - YouTube]