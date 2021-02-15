Hyunda AX1 - Brand's Smallest SUV And Upcoming Tata HBX Rival Rendered

The upcoming Hyundai micro SUV - internally codenamed AX1 - is one of the most exciting new Hyundai's coming this year. It will be the brand's smallest SUV yet and will sit below the Venue in the carmaker's global lineup. Slated for a debut later this year, the Hyundai AX1 has been spotted testing internationally on a couple of occasions in heavily camo’ed avatar. The heavily camouflaged test mules did, however, reveal a few design cues of the production-spec model.

Based on previous spy shots, here we have a rendering of the how the production-spec Hyundai AX1 could look like. In this rendering, the AX1 can be seen boasting a very boxy silhouette, almost looking like a jacked-up Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It gets squared wheel arches with stylish looking dual-tone alloy wheels and some of the character lines suggest that it could draw some styling inspiration from the Hyundai Venue. It also gets a set of functional roof rails, C-pillar mounted door handles for the rear doors and and body cladding all around.

Also Read : Check Out These Amazing Discounts on Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios For February

We particularly like how the window line is not straight, but curves upwards before the B-Pillar and the rear window gets a separate window line altogether. Like most new Hyundai SUVs, the AX1 is also expected to boast a huge cascading grille up front along with a split LED headlamp setup. It is also expected to be pretty well kitted out on the inside with a touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It could even come with a digital instrument console, auto climate control, rear parking camera and more. We also expect Hyundai to throw in the BlueLink Connected car tech along with a host of other modern creature comforts.

The AX1 will be underpinned by the same K1 platform that underpins the Hyundai Santro. Exact technical details and powertrain options are not known at the moment. However, it could be a petrol-only model and going ahead, Hyundai could even add an electrified version to the lineup. Hyundai is already working on a new mass electric car and this could very well be the same. As for the ICE engines, it could be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines from the Grand i10 Nios with transmission options including manual and AMT gearboxes.

Previous spy images suggest that the AX1 could be nearing production stage. That means it can be expected to make it's global debut in the second half of the year. The Hyundai AX1 could very well be on the cards for India as well. Based on its pricing, it could rival the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is however not arriving in India any time soon and you can only expect it by late 2021 or even 2022.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - IndianAuto.com]