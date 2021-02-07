In a bid to boost sales and attract more customers, Hyundai is offering some attractive discounts on the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura compact sedan for February 2021. The Grand i10 Nios has been a great success for Hyundai, topping the sales charts several times since it was launched. The Aura on the other hand has not quite been such a runaway success and Hyundai hopes to attract some more buyers with these attractive discounts.

Hyundai is offering a flat cash discount of INR 45,000 on the Grand i10 Nios but that is applicable only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. On all other variants, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of INR 15,000. Additionally, the carmaker is also offering an exchange bonus and a corporate discount of INR 10,000 and INR 5,000 respectively on all variants of the Nios. You can thus enjoy benefits of up to INR 60,000 on the Nios hatchback this month.

Also Read : Hyundai Announces Price Hike of Upto INR 45,000 on Select Models

As for the Aura, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of INR 50,000, again applicable only for the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. Hyundai also offers a 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel engine option on the Aura, both of which are available with a cash discount of INR 20,000. Just like the Nios, Hyundai is also offering an exchange bonus and a corporate discount of INR 15,000 and INR 5,000 respectively on all variants of the Aura.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the most well packaged hatchbacks in this segment with a great value-for-money quotient. Available with a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, a 1.2L petrol engine, a 1.2L diesel engine and even a 1.2L CNG engine option, the Nios has the widest range of powertrain options to choose from in this segment. Prices for the Nios currently range from INR 5.19 lakh to INR 8.40 lakh.

As for the Aura compact sedan, it shares all four engine options with the Grand i10 Nios and its prices range from INR 5.92 lakh, going up to INR 9.30 lakh. Both the cars are also very well equipped with features such as 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 5.3-inch MID, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and automatic climate control.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.