Hyundai Aura (Xcent successor) engine options officially revealed

Only a few days back it was officially confirmed that the upcoming Hyundai Xcent successor will be sold under the 'Aura' nameplate. Now, in a new development, the company has revealed the engine options for its upcoming sub-compact sedan. The Aura is all set to receive a total of three engine options, all of which will be BS-VI compliant. There will be two petrol units while the remaining option will be that of an oil-burner.

The Hyundai Aura will be available with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option. In the BS-IV configuration, the 1.2 petrol produces 83 PS and 114 Nm, while the 1.2 diesel makes 75 PS and 190 Nm. The output ratings will most probably remain unchanged in their BS-VI configuration. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol has been carried over from the Venue but it will be used in a lower state of tune in the Aura. It is expected to churn out 100 PS and 172 Nm of output. Furthermore, the BS-VI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol and diesel units will be also used in the Hyundai Xcent, which will continue to be on sale in the commercial market.

Its 1.2-litre petrol and diesel models will be available with two transmission choices - a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT). The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant, though, will be only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Instead of the complex selective catalytic reduction system used in the expensive diesel vehicles, the company has used a Lean NOx Trap (LNT) which has helped to achieve the BS-VI certificate for its 1.2-litre diesel engine.

Though the Hyundai Aura is yet to be seen in an un-camouflaged production avatar, we have already decoded its outer looks thanks to the numerous sightings. On the outside, the Aura will be nothing but a three-box version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It will replicate the latter's front fascia but the only significant difference will be seen in the contrasting honeycomb pattern of its Cascading grille. Also, to give it a sedan-like look, chances are that it may even carry some design cues from the recently launched Hyundai Elantra facelift.

The Hyundai Aura will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor, and Renault’s upcoming LBA compact sedan. Expect it to be launched in December this year.