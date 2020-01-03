Hyundai Aura interior and safety features, variants and colour options revealed - Details inside

Hyundai has opened pre-bookings of the Aura in India. To aid customers in the decision-making, the company has revealed its interior features, variants and colour options.

Hyundai will be launching the Aura on 32 January 2020. Early birds can pre-book their unit online or at a dealership with a deposit of INR 10,000.

Engines and Transmissions

The new Hyundai Aura will be sold with three main engine options, and all these units will be BS-VI compliant. The below will be the engine and transmission combinations available:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 1.2L Kappa petrol 83 PS 11.6 kg.m (113.76 Nm) 5 MT/AMT 1.2L ECOTORQ diesel 75 PS 19.4 kg.m (192.21 Nm) 5 MT/AMT 1.0L T-GDI petrol 100 PS 17.5 kg.m (171.62 Nm) 5 MT

In addition to the above engine options, Hyundai will offer a bi-fuel, petrol-CNG version of the 1.2L Kappa engine as well. However, it's specifications aren't out yet. We do know that it will be available with only a 5-speed MT.

Variants

The Hyundai Aura can be pre-booked in the E, S, SX, SX+ and SX (O) variants. Below is how its range looks like:

Aura E 1.2L petrol MT

Aura S 1.2L petrol MT

Aura SX 1.2L petrol MT

Aura SX (O) 1.2L petrol MT

Aura SX+ 1.0L petrol MT

Aura S 1.2L petrol AMT

Aura SX+ 1.2L petrol AMT

Aura S 1.2L petrol-CNG MT

Aura S 1.2L diesel MT

Aura SX (O) 1.2L diesel MT

Aura S 1.2L diesel AMT

Aura SX+ 1.2L diesel-AMT

Apparently, if you want to buy a fully-loaded Hyundai Aura, you'll have no choice but to go for either of the 1.2L engines and the 5-speed manual transmission. You won't be able to get the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine, the 1.2L petrol-CNG engine or the 5-speed automated manual transmission if you want all the advanced equipment that will be included in only the range-topping SX (O) grade.

Salient Features

While the key exterior features of the Hyundai Aura like projector headlamps and fog lamps, twin boomerang daytime running LEDs, projector fog lamps, LED tail lights and 15-inch diamond-cut alloys were already known, now we know even its main interior and safety features. Below is the list of the interior and safety features of the new sedan:

Bronze colour inserts

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Arkamys premium sound system

Driver rear view monitor for rear view display while driving forward (first-in-segment) 5.3-inch digital speedometer & MID

Wireless charger (first-in-segment)

Leather-wrapped gear knob (first-in-segment)

Eco coating (first-in-segment)

USB charger

iBlue Audio remote start phone app compatibility

Colour Options

Hyundai is offering the Aura in six colours, namely Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Alpha Blue and Vintage Brown.

Warranty Options

The Hyundai Aura can be had with a warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km or 4 years/50,000 km or 5 years/40,000 km along with roadside assistance.