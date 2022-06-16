Hyundai Announces Bluelink Championship 2.0 to Enhance Customer Engagement

Hyundai has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Bluelink Championship 2.0’ for customers owning Hyundai Vehicle with Bluelink connected services, towards enhancing customer engagement. To participate in the month-long championship, Hyundai customers can register from June 13 - 22, 2022.

In order to make the championship more attractive & engaging, the winner’s reward value has been increased. In addition, now the participants can also check their scores more frequently to keep themselves updated on driving patterns while continuously improving driving habits to win a reward.

Hyundai Bluelink Champions will be identified through an analysis of driving behaviour & deriving scores based on parameters that include - smooth driving, overspeeding, sudden braking & acceleration and distance travelled. Driving Score of individual Hyundai drivers ranges from 0 to 100, 100 being the best. To improve their driving habits and driving scores, tips have been provided to Hyundai drivers.

While creating a safe driving ecosystem, this initiative will increase awareness of safe driving practices while contributing to making a safe society.

Championship Details

The customers can register to participate from June 13 - 22, 2022. HMI will send a personalized invitation to individual eligible Customers.

The duration of the championship will be 31 days (Jun 23 ~ July 23, 2022). The 2nd edition of Hyundai Bluelink Championship winners will be announced on July 30, 2022.

Applicable for All Indian Hyundai Customers using Bluelink. Hyundai will analyse the driving behaviour only for those customers who will register for the championship within the previously mentioned period.

The championship is region-specific. Top 3 scorers from the respective regions will be rewarded with attractive gift vouchers & top 60 customers will be rewarded with e-trophies.

