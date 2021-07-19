Booking Figures Show Hyundai Alcazar Received Well by Indian Audience

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has released the booking figures of the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar. The numbers tell us that the company’s brand-new and premium SUV has been received well by the Indian audience.

The Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India less than a month ago. During this short span, the SUV has received more than 11,000 bookings and over 5,600 units have been sold. The company also states that one-third of the total reservations are for the top-of-the-line Signature variant and diesel powertrains have contributed to 63% of the overall bookings.

Available in 4 powertrain options, the Hyundai Alcazar is indeed a great option in its segment overall. The high booking figures tell the story. However, it would be interesting to see how this premium SUV performs after the launch of the new Mahindra XUV700. Thanks to the several spy shots and teaser images, the XUV700 has become one of the highly awaited cars of the year. It promises to come with a handful of segment-first features and powerful engine options.

Speaking on the remarkable booking performance of the Alcazar, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Alcazar has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 11,000 bookings received in less than a month since its launch. This superlative response showcases our customer’s affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai Alcazar epitomizes perfectly. We are truly humbled and grateful to our customers who have chosen to live the Grand life with the Hyundai Alcazar.

Mr Garg added, “So far we have already sold over 5,600 units of Hyundai Alcazar in the market and with the addition of this 6- and 7-seater SUV to our line up, we are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India.”