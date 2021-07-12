JK Tyres Becomes Sole Supplier for Hyundai Alcazar

JK Tyres and Hyundai Motor India have been in a partnership for many years now. The former has been the sole tyre supplier for the highly popular Hyundai Creta. Now, it has strengthened its partnership with the Korean carmaker and will provide tyres for the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar.

All variants of the new Hyundai Alcazar will come fitted with JK Tyres’ UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre. With its 5-rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design, this specific tyre model would be a perfect fit for the Alcazar. JK Tyres says that it design tyres that are best suited for Indian road conditions. The UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre offers superior ride comfort with good handling and low noise at all speeds.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said:

Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta was a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai Alcazar is a step forward to strengthen our growing relationship with the manufacturer. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with supreme quality tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains. Our ongoing partnership is a testament to our growing presence in the market while offering end-to-end solutions to the customers. We look forward to a continued partnership with Hyundai Motors India for their upcoming products.

In other news, last month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) had announced that it has achieved the fastest rollout of 10 million cars from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 10 millionth car to roll out of the production line at HMIL’s plant in Sriperumbudur was the brand-new Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV is available in 3 trims - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature - with prices starting at INR 16.30 lakh and going all the way up to INR 20.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom