Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Bookings Now Open

Customers who have been waiting for the Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol should be happy to know that bookings for the same model are now open. Interested buyers can make their reservations by visiting authorised Hyundai Signature outlets or online for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine of the Hyundai Alcazar is paired with two transmission options – 7DCT and 6MT. The new powertrain is set to offer customers a thrilling driving experience with a max power of 160 PS at 5500 rpm and peak torque of 253 Nm at 1 500 ~ 3 500 rpm.

While offering strong performance, the new 1.5 Turbo GDi is also the segment’s most fuel-efficient powertrain with the 7DCT version offering a top mileage of 18 km/l and the 6MT returning 17.5 km/l.

Hyundai ALCAZAR will continue to be available with this segment’s most fuel-efficient and RDE-compliant 1.5L diesel CRDi engine that produces 116 PS at 4000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1 500 – 2 750 rpm.

In addition, Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature design changes with a new front grille design that enhances the aesthetics of this 6 & 7 Seater SUV, giving it a bold and masculine new look. Hyundai has also upgraded the puddle lamp logo which now features the ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem. As part of the MY’23 updates, Hyundai ALCAZAR will now be offered to customers with 6-Airbags as standard (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain), while also introducing Idle Stop & Go feature as stock fitment, thereby enhancing the convenience quotient of this SUV.