Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 & Vitpilen 401 India launch next month?

Husqvarna has been planning to expand its line-up in our country for quite some time now. The Swedish motorcycle manufacturer is expected to add two more models in its product catalogue for the Indian market. The upcoming bikes that will join the already available Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are none other than the 401 Twins.

While the earlier reports indicate that Husqvarna would launch the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 in India by the end of this year, the latest speculations suggest that both motorcycles might break cover as early as next month. One of the main reasons why these speculations could actually turn true is that the upcoming festive season will act as a catalyst and might help Husqvarna to secure those extra sales.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 are very similar to their respective 250cc counterparts. Therefore, several features of the 250 Twins such as round digital instrument cluster, round LED headlamp, odd-yet-beautiful design, side-mounted sporty exhaust can be found in the upcoming 401 Twins.

Powering the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 will be the same 373.3cc single-cylinder engine that performs duties in the KTM 390 Duke. It is a liquid-cooled motor that has been designed to deliver outright performance. This mill can produce 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. Husqvarna is likely to keep the output figures unchanged for the 401 Twins. As for the transmission, there would be a 6-speed gearbox.

The Husqvarna 250 Twins cost INR 1.85 lakh* which makes them more affordable than their Austrian cousin, the KTM 250 Duke. This leads us to believe that the upcoming Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 could carry a price tag lower than that of the 390 Duke, which currently retails at INR 2.58 lakh*.

If Husqvarna manages to pull this off, the 401 Twins would definitely stir up the segment and motorcycles like the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the soon-to-be-launched BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS might become insecure about their positions in the category.

For more Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom