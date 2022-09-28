Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 Now Available in New Colours

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are now available in new colours to lure in more customers.

Interested buyers can now get the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 in the new black-blue colour in matte finish, complemented by beige grey seat cowls. On the other hand, the cafe racer sibling of the motorcycle, the Vitpilen 250, now looks even more attractive in its new ceramic white matte colour which is complemented by glossy, dark silver metallic seat cowls.

Even though the 250cc Huskies are quite capable and fun-to-ride motorcycles, they haven't been really able to bring the sales figures that Husqvarna had hoped for. Spotting either of these machines on road is a rare sight. However, with the introduction of the new colours, perhaps, things might turn around for them.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is available for Rs 2,19,878 whereas the Vitpilen 250 carries a sticker price of Rs 2,19,251 (ex-showroom). Husqvarna is a part of the KTM AG group comprising motorcycle brands KTM and Husqvarna, where Bajaj Auto Limited owns a ~48% stake.