HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle With Range of 150 km Launched

HOP Electric has launched OXO electric motorcycle in India. The new EV is said to have a claimed range of 150 km and has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh. Interested customers can buy one online as well as from the brand's experience centres.

The HOP OXO electric motorcycle is integrated with a wide array of features and a five-inch Advance Information Display with an IP67 rating for protection against dust, dirt and water splashes while ensuring seamless functioning.

The product works on a 72 V architecture with 6200 Watt peak power motor delivering 200 Nm of wheel torque. OXO has 3 ride modes (eco, power and sport) with an additional turbo mode for OXO X. HOP OXO X has a top speed of 90 Kmph in Turbo mode and accelerates from 0-40 Kms in just 4 seconds.

Powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery with smart BMS and 811 NMC cells, OXO’s has a 3.75 kWh battery pack delivering a range of 150 Km per charge. OXO can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket with its portable smart charger. 0 to 80% charging takes less than 4 hours.

HOP OXO electric motorcycle comes with multi-mode re-generative braking, 4G connectivity and a partner mobile application that unlocks many features like speed control, geo-fencing, anti-theft system, ride stats and much more.