Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched in India

Gearing up for the festive season, Honda has introduced the SP125 Sports Edition. Attractively priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new SP125 Sports Edition is a perfect amalgamation of sporty youthful character and comfortable riding experience. Bookings for the same are now open and it will be available at all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country for a limited period.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition:

Revolutionizing style quotient for the youth, the new SP125 Sports Edition makes a bold statement with its aggressive tank design, matte muffler cover and enhanced graphics along with new vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. It will be available in attractive Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic colour shades which makes it a complete head turner.

The SP125 Sports Edition makes you stay ahead with class-leading features while also offering the best value for money. It gets a bright LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console with a gear position indicator & other mileage information. The SP125 boasts thrilling performance with its 123.94cc, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that develops 8 kW power & 10.9 Nm of torque.

The Honda SP125 Sports Edition has been priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on this motorcycle.