Honda Shine Sets New Record in 125cc Segment

Honda Shine has set a new record in the 125cc segment. The stylish and reliable commuter has achieved the 30 lakh sales milestone in western India.

Leading from the front, HMSI achieved its first 15 lac customers in over 11 years. Growing 2 times faster, the recent 15 lac customers were gained in just 6.5 years. This demonstrates HMSI’s accelerated growth and the unwavering trust of over 30 lac motorcycle enthusiasts in 125cc segment market of three Western states - Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

Playing a pivotal role in this remarkable achievement, Maharashtra is the highest contributing state with 20lac+ sales in the region.

Speaking on this remarkable feat, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The achievement of 30 lac customers for the Shine series of 125cc motorcycles showcases the enduring bond between Honda and the people of West who have embraced our motorcycles for their unmatched quality, performance and style. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, dedicated dealers and esteemed partners who have played a pivotal role in reaching this significant milestone. We remain steadfast on our commitment to delivering cutting edge, high-quality products, enriching the riding experience of our customers across India.”

Delighting customers with advanced features, stylish design, and superior technology in the 125cc segment, Shine 125 & SP125 are the top 2 selling motorcycles in the western region. Further enjoying a commanding presence in 125cc motorcycle segment with a market share of over 57% in the region, today every 2nd 125cc motorcycle sold in the region is a Honda.