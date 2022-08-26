Honda Shine Now Available in a New Celebration Edition

Honda Shine is now available in a new Celebration Edition. The company has launched this new version of the 125cc motorcycle with fresh looks that should appeal to more customers.

The Honda Shine Celebration Edition features new stripes, a golden wingmark emblem, or a celebration edition logo on the tank top. It brings more premium style along with numerous appealing value additions.

While the new saddle brown seat lends a mark of premium sophistication and pride to its rider, the matte axis grey metallic muffler cover, a touch of gold on its side covers and an all-new golden garnish on the front blends brilliantly with the celebratory spirit.

The Honda Shine Celebration Edition is available in 2 colours - Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The new motorcycle comes with both drum and disc variants with prices starting at Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom).