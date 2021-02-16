New Honda CB350 RS Launched, is a Sportier Version of H'ness CB350

Honda has just expanded its CB range of motorcycles in India. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has launched the all-new Honda CB350 RS which is based on the highly popular Honda H’ness CB 350. The new motorcycle will be sold via Honda BigWing dealerships. It will start reaching the showrooms from the first week of March. Bookings for the new Honda CB350 RS begin from today.

Honda CB350 RS Features

The new Honda CB350 RS comes equipped with a sleek, under-seat LED tail lamp which, along with the eye-shaped LED turn signals, makes the rear end of the motorcycle look quite sporty. The new bike also features a set of wide pattern tyres which not only improves the aesthetics but should also provide a better grip. The upswept exhaust is yet another element of the new CB350 RS that adds to its sportiness.

Honda has also added a tuck and roll seat in the new CB350 RS for enhanced comfort. Some of the other features include a sporty grab rail, skid plate, and front fork boots. The full-LED headlamp is similar to that of the H'ness CB350 but has a ring on the outside. The eye-shaped LED turn signals enhance the overall front look of the motorcycle. The semi-digital instrument cluster from the H'ness CB350 has been carried over as it is. Twin shock absorbers at the rear and a pair of telescopic forks at the front handle the suspension duties on the new Honda CB350 RS. The stopping power comes from disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS.

Honda CB350 RS Specs

Powering the new Honda CB350 RS is the same 348.36cc single-cylinder engine which we have already experienced in the H’ness CB350. This motor is capable of producing 21hp of max power at 5500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3000rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda CB350 RS Price

The new Honda CB350 RS has been priced at INR 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). In comparison, the H'ness CB350 DLX is available at INR 1,86,500* and its DLX Pro variant will set you back by INR 1,92,500*.

