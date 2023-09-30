Honda Prologue SUV Could Have Range of 300 Miles

With a name symbolizing the key role it plays in the company’s electrification strategy, the all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue is a spacious, adventure-ready midsize SUV. With an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles, DC fast charging capability and a neo-rugged design, the Prologue is ready to take on adventures around town and outside the city limits. Prologue has the size and ground clearance that puts it squarely in the midsize SUV class with the fun-to-drive dynamics, styling and generous interior space that fit perfectly in the Honda lineup.

Prologue is built on a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform and multi-link front and rear suspensions optimized by Honda engineers to deliver a sporty driving experience with class-leading refinement. Honda will offer Prologue in both single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations with three trim levels – EX, Touring and Elite.

Prologue’s sporty and modern interior prioritizes comfort, usability and a spacious cabin, while advancing the Honda design direction that has been so well received on Civic, HR-V, Accord, CR-V and Pilot. Clean and simple with sleek horizontal lines, the cabin features high-quality materials and large buttons and knobs, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls.

Prologue’s tech-rich cabin features two high-definition digital screens – a standard 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display with a sleek hoodless design and an intuitive 11.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Elite trims add a 7×3-inch head-up display (HUD).

Pre-sale activities for Prologue will start later this year with first deliveries slated for early 2024. Honda’s first all-electric SUV will be available nationwide with MSRP expected to start in the upper $40,000, before the application of any government incentives or tax credits.