Honda Prelude e:HEV Marks the Return of an Iconic Sports Coupe

After a 25-year hiatus, Honda has revived the legendary Prelude nameplate with the launch of the all-new Prelude e:HEV sports coupe in Europe. The sixth-generation model reimagines the classic with a full hybrid powertrain and the brand’s new S+ Shift technology, designed to blend electric efficiency with traditional sports car engagement.

Under the hood, the Prelude e:HEV pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a dual electric motor transmission, delivering 184 PS (135 kW). Drivers can choose between Comfort, GT, Sport and Individual modes, which adjust steering, suspension and power delivery. The highlight is Honda’s S+ Shift system, which simulates an eight-speed gearbox with rev-matching and realistic engine sounds, controlled via paddle shifters for an engaging drive.

Sharing suspension DNA with the Civic Type R, the Prelude features an advanced multi-link setup, adaptive dampers, and Agile Handling Assist (AHA) for sharp cornering and stability. The coupe’s design draws inspiration from aircraft gliders, giving it a sleek, aerodynamic profile. Inside, a 10.2-inch digital driver display and 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose audio system ensure a premium experience.

Despite its sporty silhouette, the Prelude offers four-seat practicality and 663 litres of luggage space via a hatchback tailgate. Available in four elegant colours—Moonlit White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Racing Blue Pearl—the model comes equipped with the Honda SENSING suite, offering Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and more.