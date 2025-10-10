Honda CR-V Turns 30: 15 Million Units and Still Going Strong

Honda is celebrating 30 years of the CR-V, one of its most iconic SUVs that has become a global bestseller since its debut in 1995. Originally launched in Japan as the “Comfortable Runabout Vehicle,” the CR-V helped create a new “urban SUV” segment by blending car-like comfort with SUV practicality — a formula that’s since won over millions worldwide.

Now sold in around 150 countries, the CR-V has surpassed a staggering 15 million units globally, making it Honda’s best-selling model over the past decade (2015–2024). From its early days as a family-friendly runabout to today’s tech-packed hybrid and electric versions, the CR-V has evolved with changing times and customer needs.

In recent milestones, Honda introduced the CR-V e:FCEV in 2024 — the first Japanese fuel cell vehicle with plug-in charging capability — and continues to expand its hybrid lineup with the CR-V e:HEV, praised for its refined performance and spacious cabin. The e:HEV is set to launch in Japan soon, with its prototype taking the spotlight at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Three decades on, the CR-V remains a cornerstone of Honda’s SUV lineup — a symbol of reliability, innovation, and global appeal that continues to shape how the world drives.