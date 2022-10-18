Honda Opens Two New BigWing Dealerships in Hyderabad

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has opened two new BigWing dealerships in Hyderabad. One is located in Secunderabad & the other one is in Hyderguda in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWings in Secunderabad & Hyderguda, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said:

Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to the customer. We are delighted to inaugurate BigWing at two locations in Hyderabad – Secunderabad & Hyderguda. Through these new premium outlets, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Hyderabad and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.

Further strengthening its penetration across the country, customers can now experience the differentiated Silver Wings at more than 100 operational touchpoints.